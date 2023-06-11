Durand Loaves and Fishes receives significant support during National Association of Letter Carriers food drive

Courtesy PhotoAn assortment of food donated during the “Stamp Out Hunger” National Association of Letter Carriers food drive in May is seen here.

VERNON — The Durand Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, which serves food insecure individuals and families in the Bancroft, Byron, Durand, Gaines, Lennon and Vernon communities, received a leg up from the United States Postal Service last month.

This year is the 31st that the National Association of Letter Carriers has held its nationwide “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive, during which its drivers collect non-perishable foodstuffs left out by mailboxes and distributes them to local food pantries.

