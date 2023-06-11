Durand Loaves and Fishes receives significant support during National Association of Letter Carriers food drive

VERNON — The Durand Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry, which serves food insecure individuals and families in the Bancroft, Byron, Durand, Gaines, Lennon and Vernon communities, received a leg up from the United States Postal Service last month.
This year is the 31st that the National Association of Letter Carriers has held its nationwide “Stamp Out Hunger” food drive, during which its drivers collect non-perishable foodstuffs left out by mailboxes and distributes them to local food pantries.
The drive takes place every year on the second Saturday of May. This year’s occurred on May 13.
Mail carriers place an informational/advance notice postcard in each resident’s mail box, letting them know that the food drive will be taking place, as well as what types of food can be donated and how the food should be left for pickup.
The NALC says its May drive is a major boon to food pantries, which tend to have diminished supplies in the late spring and early summer, as most donations occur around the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.
All together, the Stamp Out Hunger drives have collected over 1.82 billion pounds of food in the U.S. since their inception.
Durand Loaves and Fishes has been a direct beneficiary of this program for the past six years, according to Board Member Susan Wright.
This year the pantry received five full trucks of food.
We were totally amazed by the generosity and support given to us by the community,” Wright said. “Donations will go a long way towards taking hunger off the table at a time when donations to our food pantry have slowed down.”
Durand Loaves and Fishes distributes food to eligible residents in the Vernon Methodist Church parking log on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Those looking to receive food are asked to bring proof of residency, such as a driver’s license or utility bill. Families may visit the pantry once every 30 days, according to the Loaves and Fishes website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.