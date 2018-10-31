OWOSSO — Christ Episcopal Church invites the community to an Election Day dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
The menu features roast turkey, sides, desserts and beverages.
Tickets are available in the church office, 120 Goodhue St., or at the door. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 4 to 12.
