Chesaning senior to study physics at ‘dream school’

CHESANING — While many high schoolers agonize over their choice of college, Chesaning Union High School senior Eric Waswick narrowed his list down in a hurry.
The 18-year-old said the University of Michigan has been his “dream school” all throughout his high school career. Once he gained acceptance, his decision was made.
“It’s a prestigious school and I like challenging myself. We’re lucky to have a school like that this close,” he said.
More of a challenge Waswick was figuring out what exactly what he wanted to study. After doing extensive research — some of which consisted of wandering down “interesting” YouTube rabbit holes — he thinks he’s settled on a winner: Physics.
Upon completing his bachelor’s degree at U-M, Waswick said he plans on attending grad school at the University of Colorado in Boulder, because he is specifically aiming for a career in theoretical quantum physics, which is not offered as a grad program at U-M.
“(That) is interesting to me because it’s such a theoretical field and is important to help in the understanding of our universe,” he said. “It’s a promising field, and I can branch off and do something else too.”
Waswick said he’s always had a particular passion for math and science courses. In high school that was manifested itself in his decision to take AP calculus and several dual-enrollment social science courses through Delta College. One of the dual enrollment courses is introductory philosophy, which Waswick said he wants to minor in at Michigan.
“I’ve always been really good at (math and science) and am interested in understanding the world and learning new things. Patterns in math are really interesting to me and how they can apply to the real world,” he said.
Apart from science and math, Waswick said he also has a “pretty big passion” for music and performing arts. He’s been a member of his school’s general and marching bands for four years, playing the marimba and snare drum. During the past two years he’s served as a drumline leader.
Waswick initially played trombone in middle school, but was “absolutely awful” and switched to percussion, where he discovered a natural feel for rhythm.
Playing percussion opened his eyes to the world of performing arts, and he’s participated in seven plays for the Chesaning Association of Performing Arts (CAPA), mostly playing keyboard in the shows — including the association’s annual summer show at Showboat Park.
Waswick said the workload of a physics degree won’t allow him to continue in marching band at Michigan, but one of his friends hase talked him into joining the group “Groove” — which describes itself as a “non-traditional performance and percussion group” — once he’s in Ann Arbor.
In his spare time, Waswick enjoys hanging out with friends, hiking in the Rocky Mountains on his family’s annual Colorado trip, playing video games and listening to psychedelic pop and rock music.
Waswick’s family includes two older sisters, in addition to his parents. He said his family and friends have pushed him forward in his pursuits.
“I think my friends and family drive me to be a better person. They’ve taught me there’s no such thing as perfect, and to believe I can always do better when I’ve felt like giving up,” he said.
