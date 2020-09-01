PERRY TWP. — I-69 was closed briefly Monday afternoon because of a pair of crashes near M-52.
According to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, three vehicles were involved in one crash about 5 p.m. in the eastbound lanes, just west of M-52.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, a transit van struck the rear-end of a semi-truck. A pickup truck then rear-ended the transit van.
The transit van driver sustained minor injuries.
The highway was shut down for about an hour, according to a notification from MDOT.
There was no information on a second minor crash in the area, which was handled by the Michigan State Police.
