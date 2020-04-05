Owosso native Dillon McClintock was waiting on a track March 12 in Albuquerque, New Mexico, for practice to start ahead of the NCAA Division I Indoor National Track and Field Championships when she first heard the bad news.
The meet had been canceled — along with all other spring sports seasons — due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“The track opened up at 1 (p.m.) or something and we were waiting for the coaches to give us a ride, and then they had to keep on delaying it,” the Michigan State University redshirt senior said. “I was not surprised, originally, that the meet was getting canceled, but I was really surprised that the entire season, for all of outdoor (track), was canceled.
“No one was happy about it, obviously. It was really unexpected for a lot of people, even the coaches didn’t expect it to happen. Primarily, a lot of people were confused and upset … probably an accurate description of how I felt, too, because it was not how I expected the season to go by any means.”
The announcement was just a small part of a mass cancellation of sports due to the pandemic, which was then just beginning to take root in the United States. The NBA, NHL and MLB seasons were all put on hold, and the lucrative NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments were canceled completely.
Area natives competing in college athletics across Michigan, and elsewhere, were affected by the cancellations, just as local high school athletes were hit.
“My first thoughts were double-checking just to make sure this is from the NCAA and not just rumor going around,” said Northwood University track and field athlete Jessica Marvin, a Byron native. “Once that was confirmed, I knew it was going to have a lot of ripple effects and a big impact on my life.”
There were calls early on to grant an extra year of collegiate eligibility to spring athletes whose seasons were wiped out. Eventually, the NCAA Division II Council did just that on March 20, and Division I followed suit Monday with a similar measure.
Winter sports, such as basketball and hockey, were not included because officials determined those athletes had completed the majority of their regular seasons.
Collegiate spring athletes are now grappling with whether or not to take advantage of the additional year.
The decision for McClintock who, as a redshirt senior was already in her fifth season, is complex and one she has yet to make. The two-time All-American was hoping to add to her list of achievements, but is also wary of staying on for a sixth year with teammates — and opponents — who are much younger.
The mechanical engineering major said she is going through the process of applying to grad school, but is also looking for jobs.
“I’m not sure what I’ll end up doing next year, but I’d like to have options to be able to do both,” she said.
McClintock said there are several fifth-year athletes on the team who are in the same situation, including redshirt senior Annie Fuller, a Manistee native, and their decisions will influence hers.
“I’ve seen a lot of sixth-year athletes come through either (MSU) or other schools and have it not work out for them, just because they’re so far separated age-wise,” McClintock said. “I would definitely only want to take the sixth year if enough people my age or who I’m used to training with ended up staying. I would hate to stay for a sixth year and find myself not enjoying it any more, since I’ve seen it happen to quite a few different athletes.”
Many area athletes were underclassmen and still have at least a year of eligibility left. But they, too, are now considering whether or not to take advantage of the extra season.
Northwood track and field thrower Hunter Berecz, a junior from Byron who was redshirted during his freshman season, mulled the option before deciding against staying longer than he has to.
“I feel like six (years) is just a little too much for me and I want to get out there and start making some money and get to the real world,” said Berecz, a marketing major.
Marvin, a junior, was looking forward to a big season in the discus this spring for the Timberwolves. With that off the table, she is now contemplating coming back in through 2022.
“For me, it’s kind of just figuring out the logistics and the details of the masters program,” said Marvin, who is also a marketing major. “It’s just kind of figuring out if that’s something I want.”
While track had completed much of its indoor schedule, other sports were just getting underway when the coronavirus began to spread.
Saginaw Valley State University’s baseball team took a bus to Greensburg, Pennsylvania, March 12 for a three-game weekend series against Seton Hall University that was set to begin the next day. Owosso native Jordan Klapko, a sophomore catcher for SVSU, said the team held practice after arriving, but soon after it ended team members already suspected the season might be over.
The next day, it was over.
“I felt terrible for all our seniors,” Klapko said. “It was pretty disappointing, honestly, just to have all the work we put in through the fall and winter and then the start of the season, just kind of put to an end. I think we kind of had a good thing going, we were 8-5 at the time and we were playing some pretty good ball.”
Klapko, who has two years of eligibility left in 2021 and 2022, said an extra year is something he is going to look at for 2023.
“Basically, next year I’ll be a sophomore again, as if this season never happened, so it’s definitely on the table,” he said. “It depends where I am with school. If I have my bachelor’s degree by my senior year, it wouldn’t really make sense to go back for a fifth year.”
Staying ready
All the local athletes interviewed said they were doing various things on their own to stay in shape.
Most will not play in a competitive college setting for nearly a year. With the current social distancing guidelines in place, it’s unclear when teams will even practice again.
McClintock said she is staying in East Lansing with two roommates and has gathered various weights from home to set up a “gym” in her living room. She said it’s a good way to keep busy.
“Whether I come back or not, right now it’s still an opportunity, in this weird stay-at-home situation, to still have a schedule and things that take up a lot of time,” she said. “Even if I don’t end up racing ever again it’s still a good way to stay sane in this situation.”
Marvin has the benefit of a family that is well-versed in track and field. Her sisters, Sarah and Becky Marvin, are prolific throwers for the Byron High School team, and her mother, Theresa Marvin, was a state discus champion for the Eagles in both 1990 and 1991.
“I’ve got like the little training squad here,” Jessica Marvin joked. “I’m really blessed here to have throwing rings in our backyard; we’re kind of working on getting a little home weight room set up.”
Klapko hits the weight room every day and plays some occasional long toss with other baseball players. He also said he has a place he can practice hitting.
“There’s definitely ways to get better without playing games,” he said.
The greater good
The disappointment of having their seasons abruptly ended still lingers. But the athletes all agreed with the reasoning behind canceling sports and said it was necessary to slow the spread of the virus, even if it was detrimental to them.
“If I did still have meets and stuff, I know my grandparents would want to come watch, and given the current situation that’s just not safe for them,” McClintock said. “It sucks, but it seems necessary, it makes sense.”
