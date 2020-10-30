OWOSSO — Twenty-five local nonprofit organizations have joined the Giving Tuesday global movement.
Scheduled for Dec. 1, Giving Tuesday links individuals worldwide with causes to strengthen communities and encourage charitable giving (typically online).
The local effort has taken on the name “raise UP shiawassee,” as participants strive to raise awareness and focus on the needs of Shiawassee County residents. Organizers say the goal is not only to raise funds, but also to inspire action by asking donors to offer their time and talent to benefit the community.
The local nonprofits participating in the #raiseUPshiawassee effort include:
The American Red Cross-Shiawassee Service Center, The ARC Shiawassee County, Capitol Area Community Services, Hunger Network through Catholic Charities, The Clothesline, Cook Family Foundation, Devries Nature Conservancy, Durand Union Station, Fridgebot Foundation, Friends of the Shiawassee River, Girls on the Run Mid-Michigan, Great Lakes Bay Health Centers-Shiawassee County, Lebowsky Center for Performing Arts, Owosso Musicale, Respite Volunteers of Shiawassee, SafeCenter, Shiawassee Arts Center, Shiawassee Community Foundation, Shiawassee Council on Aging, Shiawassee Family YMCA, Shiawassee Hope, Shiawassee Humane Society, Shiawassee RESD-Great Start, United Way of Genesee County-serving Genesee and Shiawassee Counties and Voices for Children.
“The #raiseUPshiawassee effort is about more than just donating money. Local nonprofits also need to ‘raise up’ volunteers,” Kim Renwick of the Shiawassee Community Foundation said in a press release. “The raiseUPshiawassee.org site allows donors to give monetary donations to any, some, or all the participating organizations as well as choose to volunteer their talents. Donors can also keep up with our ‘raise up’ efforts through social media with the hashtag #raiseUPshiawassee.”
For more information about the local #raiseUPshiawassee campaign and how to get involved, individuals and businesses may contact Renwick at (989) 725-1093.
To donate or volunteer, visit raiseUPshiawassee.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.