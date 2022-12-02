CORUNNA — Shiawassee County is accepting applications for the position of sheriff, which will become vacant following State Rep.-Elect Brian BeGole taking his post in the state legislature.
A three-person Sheriff’s Appointment Committee comprised of Probate Judge Thomas Dignan, County Clerk Caroline Wilson and Prosecutor Scott Koerner will interview and select a replacement for BeGole, who will be sworn in to his new office Jan. 1. Whoever they select will be sheriff for the remainder of BeGole’s term, which runs through Dec. 31, 2024.
