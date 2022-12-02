Shiawassee Arts Center sets self up as home for the holidays

Argus-Press Photo/Dawn ParkerSiblings Logan and Addison Balzer, along with Ben Sparks, recently had fun assembling gingerbread tiny houses. The Shiawassee Arts Center will hold a special holiday event for children from 1 to 3 p.m. tomorrow.

OWOSSO — There’s a lot going on in December at the Shiawassee Arts Center.

As part of a month’s worth of fun stuff, the center will hold a special holiday event for children from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free — no prior registration is required.

