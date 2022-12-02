Shiawassee Arts Center sets self up as home for the holidays

OWOSSO — There’s a lot going on in December at the Shiawassee Arts Center.
As part of a month’s worth of fun stuff, the center will hold a special holiday event for children from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free — no prior registration is required.
Provided activities will include ornament crafting, gingerbread house building, candy train engineering, a visit from Santa Claus and a book signing by noted children’s author Mary Morgan.
The Lansing-based author has a passion for national parks, and has written a kid-friendly series of mysteries set in them, including one which unfolds at the Upper Peninsula’s Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.
“I see (Sunday) as a thank-you to the children who have come all year,” SAC Arts Education Director Linda Ruehle said. “It’s also a welcome to those (people) who are new to the community.”
Budding architects looking to get into the gingerbread game will have a variety of novel materials to work with, including frosted shredded wheat roof tiles, pretzel snap shutters and licorice whip porch columns.
The aforementioned candy train is a toy locomotive which uses Rolos and candy kisses as building blocks, along with other sweet treats.
Sunday’s event occurs against the arts center’s ongoing (through December) donation drive, which kicked off last week on Giving Tuesday. An anonymous donor has pledged to match all individual gifts of up to $1,000.
The center also continues to feature Brewer’s book “A Step Back in Time,” a book of photos chronicling the history of Owosso from 1836 to 1966. The book, prepared by Brewer earlier this year as part of the center’s 100th anniversary, would be an attractive addition to anyone’s coffee table. It costs $50 for members and $60 for non-members, and memberships may be purchased with the book to receive the member price.
Volunteers are also being sought to help out around the center, At the top of the center’s wish list is someone who can help with landscaping and gardening.
“We have a beautiful area,” Brewer said,” and we would love to take advantage of it.”
In search of unique holiday gifts? Don’t forget to stop by the SAC and check out the selection of items from local artists — everything from jewelry to paintings.
For more information on any of the center’s programs, call (989) 723-8354.
