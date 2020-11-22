Sheriff's office receives grant to expand garden, publish book

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Jail Garden will soon double in size and an instructional manual detailing its operations will be published and distributed statewide, thanks to a grant from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
The two-year, $124,790 grant awarded to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office will cover the cost of expanding the jail garden from three to five acres, building a greenhouse, hiring a part-time jail garden manager and publishing a book, among other expenses. The grant received unanimous approval from the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Thursday.
“The objective is for our jail garden to be the model jail garden not only for the state, but for the country,” Commissioner Dan McMaster, R-District 2 said. “The book is going to be published, hard copies will be given to sheriffs across the state and it’s (also) going to be put online for sheriffs across the country.”
Since its inception in 2018, the jail garden, 1042 N. Shiawassee St., has generated thousands of pounds of fresh produce, including tomatoes, peppers, onions, carrots and green beans. The garden is cultivated by inmates at the county jail, drug court participants, juvenile probationers and volunteers, according to McMaster, who’s been a driving force in maintaining the garden from the start.
Produce from the garden is routinely distributed to the county jail and numerous area food banks, he said, adding the push for the MDARD grant wasn’t spurred by the sheriff’s office alone — letters of support were submitted by Pleasant View, Michigan State University Extension, Capital Area Community Services, the Shiawassee County Health Department, Michigan State University’s College of Sustainability, the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership and the Michigan Sheriff’s Association.
The grant will finance the hiring of a part-time jail garden manager at $25/hour for 25 hours per week, as well as the hiring of six interns at $12.50/hour for 20 hours per week. Interns will serve in 15-week blocks — the length of a semester. Students from Michigan State’s College of Sustainability will be given priority for those slots, McMaster said.
In addition to managing interns, the part-time jail garden manager will be tasked with writing the book, addressing topics such as using an incarcerated labor force and food distribution, among other topics, McMaster said. The position will be posted on the county website, shiawassee.net, in the coming days.
During Thursday’s meeting, Board Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, noted how great the jail garden has been for the community.
“Look at how much produce has been made out of that jail garden and look at where it’s all gone,” Root said. “It’s a good thing for this community, it’s a good thing for the country, it’s a good thing for other jails.”
Root also acknowledged that the garden wouldn’t be where it is today without McMaster.
“(Dan’s) doing something that’s putting Shiawassee County out there, it’s showing that Shiawassee County is leading in this area,” Root said. “There’s other sheriffs, there’s other counties that want to get involved, there’s other states that want to get involved.
“If Dan applies for that job, I support him 100 percent,” Root continued. “I want him to do it, I hope he does it, because he’s the one that has the knowledge and has been doing it. No one knows the time and the effort he puts into it.”
