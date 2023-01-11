CHESANING — Coming soon at River Rapids District Library: A rocket will crash land on the planet and pepperoni aliens will invade the Earth.
OK, maybe this alien invasion won’t happen in real life, but third through fifth grade students in the library’s STEAMspace program are preparing a one-minute video short featuring this (tasty) doomsday scenario.
STEAMspace is an amalgamation of science, technology, engineering, arts and math (S.T.E.A.M.) and for “makerspace.”
James Goff, an RRDL library tech, says makerspace is the “idea of giving children and teens an opportunity to learn things and do hands-on experiences.”
Goff, who has worked at the Chesaning library for seven years, launched the program for both elementary school students (Grades 3-5) and older students (Grades 6-12) this past year.
It’s been a very rewarding experience for everyone involved so far.
“The club members are excited and passionate about what they’re learning, which always makes it easier to teach anything,” Goff said. “You see the light come on, and at the end of it, there’s going to be a finished product and they’re going to be able to look at it and say, ‘I helped do that.’”
Goff said the program consists of four-week modules which center around a topic with after school lessons that will build on each other. Both age groups learn about the same topic.
A new module for the third through fifth graders kicked off on Tuesday. The STEAMspacers will be learning about special effects in video editing and how to use green screens as they make their fantastical short. Goff said this is the program’s second module. Previously, students made rockets and using a 3D printer.
On Tuesday, five youngsters were introduced to Kdenlive, an editing program. Kdenlive allows for chroma key editing, which is defined as “a visual-effects and post-production technique for compositing (layering) two images or video streams together based on color hues.”
The students will learn how to incorporate the green screen in future lessons.
Goff isn’t a rookie with using green screens — he is armed with decades of “hobby level” video editing.
As the pastor at a small church in Burton, Goff used a green screen as he gave sermons from his home during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, making it appear as if he was preaching from the church’s auditorium.
So far, Goff’s charges seem to be enjoying the program.
“We had fun. We laughed a lot,” said Esme Nicolai, a third grader in the program. “We talked about cool scenes, including cupcake and pizza throwing. It’s going to be fun.”
“I like that I can edit stuff and make special effects,” Ezelkel Zubek, another third grader, said.
“Learning how to start editing videos is my favorite part,” said fifth grader Galen Yarch. “The program is fun, and it’s a good educational way to learn about things.”
The next STEAMspace module will be announced in February, said Goff. The program is only open to patrons (either the family or the student) of River Rapids District Library, but is free of charge. He said topics down the road will include computer programming, public game programming and graphic design.
