OPS Teacher of the Year tries to be ‘a light in kids lives’

OWOSSO — When Daniele (a.k.a. Dede) Raffaelli first decamped for college in the early 1990s, a career in education was the last thing on her mind. She was studying to be a radio DJ.
As nifty as that career path might sound, Raffaelli soon discovered that the communication classes she was enrolled at, at Western Michigan University, simply weren’t satisfying her. When she dipped her toe into education classes, something clicked.
“I fell in love with teaching,” she said.
Upon receiving her bachelor’s degree in education from WMU in 1994 — and while still matriculating towards a master’s degree at Marygrove College in Detroit — Raffaelli took her first job in the field as a sixth grade teacher at Owosso’s Bryant Elementary School 26 years ago.
Fast forward to the present day, and Raffaelli is still employed in the Owosso Public Schools district. In January, she was named Teacher of the Year by the Owosso Public Schools Foundation.
Raffaelli, who currently teaches fourth grade at Bryant, said she found out the news at a professional development day when OPS Superintendent Andrea Tuttle announced the district’s award winners for the 2022-2023 school year.
“It was a very humbling experience. I was not really anticipating it. I was honored that my colleagues thought that I went above and beyond considering how hard things are in teaching right now,” she said.
Raffaelli said the last few years have been some of the most challenging she’s had in the field, with the pandemic and its fallout sending student anxiety levels to previously unseen heights.
All the while, Raffaelli was navigating significant personal heartache after losing her 23-year-old son in a car accident in 2019.
She says that, despite the rocky stretches, she prides herself on always being there for her students.
“I always try to be a light in the kids’ lives, even though I didn’t have that light myself,” she said.
Raffaelli has taught at Bryant all 26 years of her service with the district, meeting whatever needs the school has had.
In addition to 10 years as a sixth grade educator, she spent seven years in the district’s Title I Reading and Writing Program, helping struggling students in reading and writing. She also taught K-5 art at Bryant and Central Elementary Schools for five years, before setting up shop in her current fourth grad post for the last five.
No matter the position, Raffaelli said she’s always taught students that there are more important things than academics.
“I tell my students that I want them to be good humans. As long as they are good humans, they can do anything they set their mind to. The academics can come later,” she said.
Raffaelli said reading and writing are her favorite subjects to teach. When she was teaching in the district’s Title I program, she had all the students at Bryant Elementary write their favorite memories and she published a book with their responses on an annual basis.
Raffaelli is married to her husband Mike Raffaelli, who was born and raised in Owosso and who she, a Holland native, met in college at WMU.
Mike Raffaelli previously worked as a park ranger, but the couple came to Owosso when he got a teaching position in the district about a year before Dede Raffaelli started with OPS. Mike Raffaelli has taught fourth grade at Central Elementary School for 27 years.
The couple have a 23-year-old daughter, Anna Raffaelli, who will graduate from Grand Valley State University this year.
