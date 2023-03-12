OPS Teacher of the Year tries to be ‘a light in kids lives’

DANIELE RAFFAELLI

OWOSSO — When Daniele (a.k.a. Dede) Raffaelli first decamped for college in the early 1990s, a career in education was the last thing on her mind. She was studying to be a radio DJ.

As nifty as that career path might sound, Raffaelli soon discovered that the communication classes she was enrolled at, at Western Michigan University, simply weren’t satisfying her. When she dipped her toe into education classes, something clicked.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.