Attorney charged with embezzlement transferred to East Lansing court

EAST LANSING — The case of an Owosso attorney charged with embezzling over $100,000 and writing a check over $500 has been transferred to a court outside Shiawassee County.
Thomas Edward Moorhead, 74, was arraigned on the felony counts in early December 2020 in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty and was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond.
Sixty-sixth District Court online records indicate that Dignan immediately disqualified himself from the case Dec. 4, apparently to avoid any conflict, and requested it be assigned to the State Court Administrative Office Region II.
The case was then assigned Dec. 8 to Judge Andrea Larkin and the 54B District Court, which is located in East Lansing. Online records do not yet show any charges for Moorhead in 54B District Court, but 66th District Court records indicate a preliminary examination is scheduled in the case for 2 p.m. Jan. 26. The hearing will probably be held in the 54B District Court.
According to charging documents, Moorhead “being a trustee, bailee, or custodian of the property of the Margaret E. Weamer Trust, did convert to his own use, without the consent of his/her principal, assets, money, or personal property of his/her principal, having a value of $100,000 or more, that came into the defendant’s possession or under the defendant’s charge or control by virtue of his relationship with the principal.”
In Michigan, embezzlement over $100,000 is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine, or three times the amount embezzled. Felony non-sufficient funds carries a two-year possible sentence and/or a fine of $2,000, or three times the amount payable, whichever is greater.
According to his Linkedin profile, Moorhead is the owner of Moorhead and Moorhead, PLLC, listed as located on Corunna Avenue, and has been practicing since 1974.
According to the Michigan Attorney Discipline Board website, Moorhead’s only past violation was a 1984 charge in which he failed to file documents, to appear at a hearing or properly defend actions by the manufacturer in a “lemon law” case. He was reprimanded in 1989 by the board.
Moorhead is listed as the owner of RealChek America Inc., also based on Corunna Avenue, which conducts background checks for landlords and property managers.
According to the SCAO’s website, it has six regional offices located in Detroit, Lansing, Mt. Pleasant and Gaylord. Each office provides assistance to trial courts “in the administration of judicial business.”
