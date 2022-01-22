OWOSSO — Capital Area Community Services is taking applications for the commodity supplemental food program and the temporary food assistance program.
Under the commodity program, those 60 and older with incomes up to 130 percent of the guidelines are eligible.
In addition, you must include the cost of your Medicare if you are drawing Social Security. Children under the age of 6 who are not part of WIC no longer are eligible for the program.
Criteria include the following limits: one person, $16,744 in income; two people, $22,646; three people, $28,548. Each additional person increases $5,902.
The temporary food assistance program provides nutritious food to low-income residents (singles and families) who meet 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.
Criteria include the following limits: one person, $25,760; two people $34,840; three people $43,920. For each additional family member add $9,080.
Drive-thru distribution with food placed in the vehicle begins from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 2 at the CACS office, 1845 Corunna Ave. After that day, people will have to load their own food.
For more information, call (989) 723-3115.
