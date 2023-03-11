Shiawassee Sheriff’s K9 gifted protective vest by national nonprofit

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s best friend will be able to go about his duties with a bit more peace of mind thanks to a handsome new garment donated by a national nonprofit this week.

K9 “Doc” has been fitted out with a bullet and stab-resistant vest courtesy of the Massachusetts-based “Vested Interest in K9s” organization.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.