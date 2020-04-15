CORUNNA — The number of COVID-19 cases in Shiawassee County lurched upward Tuesday, and now stands at 62 with one fatality.
According to the Shiawassee County Health Department, 34 women and 28 men have contracted the respiratory illness.
Those with confirmed cases range from 15 to 86 years old.
The number of cases has nearly doubled since Friday when 36 people were confirmed with COVID-19.
Officials did not say how many of the new cases, if any, were reported at Durand Senior Care and Rehab, where 18 patients and staff have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Tuesday’s press release also did not specify how many people have been hospitalized and only stated “health conditions vary” for the patients.
According to the health department, confirmed cases exist in the areas of Bancroft, Byron, Durand, New Lothrop, Corunna, Laingsburg, Morrice, Owosso, Perry, Ovid and Gaines.
Of the 760 people tested in Shiawassee County, 694 received negative results. Among those diagnosed, 15 have apparently recovered.
In Michigan, confirmed cases reached 27,001 Tuesday with 1,768 deaths.
