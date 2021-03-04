CORUNNA — A 19-year-old man facing criminal sexual conduct charges was sentenced Wednesday to one year in jail by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for absconding from felony probation in a previous case.
Exavier Covert, whom officials said was homeless, was sentenced to the jail term in connection with a December 2020 felony count of larceny in a building; he was credited with 136 days served.
Shiawassee County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Adam Masserang noted that shortly after being sentenced to probation, Covert failed to charge a GPS ankle tether, and probation agents did not know where the defendant was.
“He was out on probation on this file for less than two months, of which he spent at least some of that time in unknown places,” Masserang said. “It’s not an uninvolved process to get on probation… This is not a single mistake… This was truly absconding. He didn’t disappear for a day.”
Covert admitted to failing to charge his tether, but claimed he had contacted his probation agent to let him know he didn’t have a working phone and requested another charger for his tether.
“I was in contact every single day,” Covert said. “I was doing what I was supposed to do with the tether.”
He added that he had been kicked out of a homeless shelter and did not have a working phone to remain in contact with his probation agent.
Stewart noted Covert faces two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim 13-15) for an incident that allegedly occurred in July 2020.
“You’ve proven to the court, despite its committing resources to you, to try to help you … you didn’t care,” Stewart said. “You just can’t follow the rules. We have people that want to take the help.”
According to online court records, Covert pleaded not guilty to the CSC charges Feb. 16 before 66th District Court Magistrate Dan Nees. In Michigan, third-degree CSC is punishable by up to 15 years in prison.
His next scheduled appearance on the CSC charges is 2 p.m. Tuesday for a preliminary examination.
