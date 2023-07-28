Salvation Army bell ringers look to close fundraising gap during ‘Christmas in July’

Argus-Press photo/Dawn ParkerMom Mandy Montoya helped Mateo, 6, guide a dollar bill into a Salvation Army kettle at the Owosso Walmart on Friday afternoon. The unusual one-day “Christmas in July” kettle drive was an effort to eliminate a $5,000 shortfall in fundraising.

CALEDONIA TWP. — Customers entering and leaving the Caledonia Township Walmart on Friday could hardly be blamed if they suddenly lost track of what time of year it was.

The distinctive sound of Salvation Army bell ringers is everywhere between Thanksgiving and Christmas, but despite the July heat, red-bibbed kettle-minders were making their plaintive clangor heard all day Friday for “Christmas in July.”

