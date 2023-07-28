Salvation Army bell ringers look to close fundraising gap during ‘Christmas in July’

CALEDONIA TWP. — Customers entering and leaving the Caledonia Township Walmart on Friday could hardly be blamed if they suddenly lost track of what time of year it was.
The distinctive sound of Salvation Army bell ringers is everywhere between Thanksgiving and Christmas, but despite the July heat, red-bibbed kettle-minders were making their plaintive clangor heard all day Friday for “Christmas in July.”
Bell ringer Shannon Patczwalo found that people were in a generous mood Friday, giving roughly around what they would on November or December days.
Patczwalo did say shoppers seemed to be a little surprised the bellringers are at the store, but they quickly got the hang of it.
The impression Patczwalo got from most is while they weren’t aware Salvation Army bellringers would be at the store on Friday, they were happy to give.
“They’re telling their kids, ‘It’s Christmas in July!” she said.
“One person asked if it was Christmas already,” she added.
Others indicated they were grateful for an opportunity — no matter the time of year — to serve.
According to an organization press release, the Owosso Salvation Army corps is currently $5,000 behind where it would like to be in its fundraising goals, making events like Friday’s all the more important.
While bell ringers are the Salvation Army’s most conspicuous collection method, they also accept donations online, by mail (checks can be sent to PO Box 487 Owosso, MI 48867) and over the phone at (989) 725-7485.
Donations support summer camp experiences for youth in Shiawassee county; daily food programs; utility and rental assistance programs; the Salvation Army’s backpack Christmas toy and coats for kids programs; and other services.
