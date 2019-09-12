County advances plan to aid peacetime vets

CORUNNA — On Wednesday, the county board’s Committee of the Whole advanced a motion to establish a Peace Time Veterans Fund (PTVF) to today’s meeting for a final vote.
The commissioners hope the fund will extend services to all qualifying indigent military veterans as provided in the Veterans Affairs and Services policies and procedures.
The new PTVF will be funded from the Veteran Service Fund, which is funded by a millage.
According to Mike Nations, a retired Marine and the chairman of the Veterans Affairs Committee, the goal is to provide services such as rides to the VA and hotel accommodations for veterans currently not eligible for those benefits.
Nations said to be eligible for those benefits, a veteran has to serve during wartime or be awarded a campaign medal.
“That kind of excludes quite a few veterans. For example, I served 14 years in the Marines before Desert Storm so I wouldn’t be eligible for that,” Nations said.
