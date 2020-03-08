Owosso man sentenced to prison on meth charge

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced to prison Friday for meth possession by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
“It’s the same thing with you every single time,” Stewart told Jeremi Polzin, 38, before sentencing. “I can’t count the number of chances this court has given you.”
Stewart then sentenced Polzin to one year, five months to 10 years with the Michigan Department of Corrections. Polzin was also ordered to pay court fines and costs, and must undergo substance abuse counseling while serving his sentence. Polzin was credited with 52 days served.
Polzin was originally charged by prosecutors with possession of meth and analogues Oct. 18, 2019. He was arraigned in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan Nov. 1, 2019; he pleaded not guilty. Court records do not indicate the amount of bond or date posted, but Polzin had been free until Friday’s sentencing.
Court records indicate Polzin pleaded guilty at a hearing Jan. 30 to possession of meth. In return for his plea, prosecutors dismissed the analogue possession charge.
At Friday’s sentencing hearing, defense attorney Adam Pfeiffer praised his client for maintaining sobriety, until Stewart noted Polzin had tested positive for opiates before the hearing. Pfeiffer said Polzin had taken a Vicodin from a previous prescription Friday morning to deal with pain he was dealing with as the result of a car accident.
“One, he got out on bond last year, a truly miraculous thing happened,” Pfeiffer said. “He hasn’t used meth, alcohol or marijuana. He tested negative on all drug tests while out on bond.”
Prosecutor Deana Finnegan asked the court for a short term with the Michigan Department of Corrections, outlining Polzin’s positive drug test Friday morning, previous record and a pending felony marijuana charge out of Texas from 2009.
“Take an Aleve, take an ibuprofen,” Finnegan said. “In 2015, his criminal activity begins to escalate. July of 2015, home invasion reduced to second degree. Larceny in a building and lying to a police officer. He picks up this case in June 2019. Then he picks up a resisting/obstructing a police officer. He shows up the day of his sentence positive for opiates. If he has truly embraced recovery, he knows an opiate is going to show up in his system. I don’t think he’s taken this court’s orders seriously.”
Polzin asked the court for leniency, and stated he only took Vicodin to deal with the pain from the car accident.
“I’m drug-free, I’m finally doing good,” Polzin said. “I thought since I wasn’t on probation, I thought it would be okay to take. I’m trying to be in a better spot. I know it’s a little late. If I get a chance with Swift and Sure (probation), I can try to better my life.”
“The last chance the court gave you was to give you a chance out on bond,” Stewart said. “See if you would not use, to seek treatment, to stay substance-free. This business about taking a Vicodin this morning, I don’t believe that. You have burned us too many times in the past. I just have to throw my hands up, since you won’t help yourself. Knowing you have a drug test, why would you do that? It’s nonsensical.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.