By MATTHEW BARTOW
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OWOSSO — It is rare for the face of parking enforcement in a town to be fondly remembered, but Charles (call him Chuck) Kincaid seems to be the exception.
The 87-year-old meter man has retired after 24 years of slinging citations in Downtown Owosso. His service was recognized with a mayoral proclamation at the beginning of Monday’s Owosso City Council meeting.
Mayor Robert Teich Jr. described how Kincaid would traverse as many as 10,000 to 15,000 steps in Downtown Owosso each day handing out parking tickets to violators in the city, but, Teich said, Kincaid spread a lot more than fines as he made his way about town.
“Though he may have been issuing tickets along the way, it was always with a friendly smile, wave or hello to residents and business owners. He spread goodwill as he walked and chalked,” Teich said. “When friends are asked to describe him, it is with a unanimous smile and accolades for his caring, warm-hearted demeanor.”
Warm-hearted he may be, but warm-hearted does not, in this instance, mean lenient.
Owosso’s Director of Public Safety, Kevin Lenkart, said when he took the job, he was told Kincaid was “ruthless” when it came to parking enforcement — Kincaid spared no one in his quest to uphold parking regulations, regardless of their presumed level of privilege.
Lenkart related how, on March 2, 2019, one day short of Kincaid’s 20-year anniversary on the job, then-Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole called Lenkart and told him Kincaid had ticketed his patrol car. Sure enough, BeGole had exceeded the two-hour parking limit in the specific lot where he parked.
“(Kincaid’s) never given a bad parking ticket in his life,” Lenkart said.
Teich noted that Kincaid’s background of public service to the community, extends far beyond the mundane realms of parking enforcement. Kincaid has been a member of the Kiwanis Club for more than 28 years, where he’s served as statewide governor, and president and treasurer of the Kiwanis Club of Owosso.
Additionally, Kincaid has also attended GracePointe Wesleyan Church since 1951 and served the congregation for many years as an usher.
“The minute I met Charles, I knew first that I liked him immediately and knew I was going to enjoy his presence whenever we were together,” said Teich. “Charles is one of those people that to me is a handful that you meet in a lifetime. Any support I needed, Charles was one of those guys. I really love the man and I do truly mean that.”
Kincaid was previously honored for his years of service to the City of Owosso when he was named as Grand Marshal of the Curwood Festival in 2021.
