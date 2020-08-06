OWOSSO — VFW Post 9455 in Owosso hosted July 23 a small event to honor Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen winners for 2019-20.
Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen are essay contests. The theme for both this past year was, “What Makes America Great?”
The recognition event was limited to winners, parents and VFW officers.
Voice winners were Elizabeth Tolrud and Natalie Thayer. Finishing second was Samantha Thayer and Kayla Keller was third.
The Patriot’s Pen winner was Hayden Norman, Gabrielle Hufnagel was second and Lillian Davis was third.
