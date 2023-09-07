OWOSSO TWP. — Crest Marine held a flag raising ceremony on Wednesday morning — with the honors performed by two Corunna VFW Post 4005 members — as it displayed a new flag pole in its parking lot for a crowd of onlookers.

Justin Griffin, production manager at Crest Marine, said the company decided to move the flag pole from the center of the current lot to the lot’s edge near M-52. Griffin said the move comes as the pontoon manufacturer looks to reduce traffic in the parking lot.

