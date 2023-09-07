OWOSSO TWP. — Crest Marine held a flag raising ceremony on Wednesday morning — with the honors performed by two Corunna VFW Post 4005 members — as it displayed a new flag pole in its parking lot for a crowd of onlookers.
Justin Griffin, production manager at Crest Marine, said the company decided to move the flag pole from the center of the current lot to the lot’s edge near M-52. Griffin said the move comes as the pontoon manufacturer looks to reduce traffic in the parking lot.
“Over the last few years, we’ve had a lot of construction here and some of that involved moving the flag pole. The parking lot’s completely different and pretty soon we won’t have this parking lot here. The flag pole was originally at the very center, and we wanted there to be a lot less people and also truck traffic. We decided to move the flag pole and employee parking,” he said.
Griffin said he and Maintenance Manager Todd Dumond thought it would be fitting to celebrate the occasion by having the flag blessed. About a week ago, they contacted Corunna VFW Post 4005 Commander Fred Blair, who was more than happy to bring available members of his post to the Owosso Township parking lot on Wednesday.
“It’s an honor for us to come out and do this kind of thing,” Blair said. “There was quite a crowd here. I always get a chill.”
Griffin said he was delighted with the turnout for the ceremony.
“We threw it out there to the crowd that anybody who had interest to come out to the raising of the flag could. I feel like the crowd appreciated it and showed respect,” he said.
Griffin, in his sixth year as production manager, said construction has been a constant at Crest Marine during his time, including a ground breaking on a 12,000-square-foot expansion of the existing 12,000-square-foot warehouse in 2020. Within the past year, the pontoon manufacturer also added a new facility, which Griffin said helps increase production capabilities.
“We’ve put up this enormous facility to be able to finish all the boats. All of the chassis are produced in our old facility and then they’re finished in the new facility,” he said. “We’re looking to increase the amount we’re producing to upwards of 20-plus boats a day. Right now we’re not at that level, but we’re very encouraged once the time comes in the future that we’ll be able to do that.”
