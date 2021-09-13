Jail corrections officer dies from COVID-19

CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole Saturday announced that Dep. Darrell Henderson has died from COVID-19 after likely contracting the virus while working as a jail corrections officer.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Dep. Darrell Henderson,” BeGole said in a press release posted to Facebook Saturday night.
Henderson, 52, of Owosso, had worked for the SCHD for two years. He died Saturday at Memorial Healthcare.
“Dep. Henderson was a beloved co-worker with a big smile, and a heart of gold,” the press release said. “He treated everyone with respect and brought great spirit to the Sheriff’s Office.”
“We ask that you please keep Deputy Henderson, his family, and the members of the Sheriff’s Office in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time,” the press release said.
No other details were provided in the release.
Funeral arrangements are pending through Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel.
On Sept. 2, Undersheriff Cory Carson told The Argus-Press via email that several inmates had tested positive for COVID-19. Carson would not confirm any personnel had contracted the illness.
However, other county officials speaking off the record said at least four jail staff members had contracted the illness and one was hospitalized.
Shiawassee County courts have been avoiding sending defendants to jail in many cases because of the ongoing outbreak.
(1) comment
And Begole refused to enforce the the mask mandate so he contributed to this officers death?
