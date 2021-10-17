OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Oct. 18.
The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122.
Durand hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Morrice Senior Center is 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. It is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.
Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60. Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Items to Note
Owosso: SMARTS art class at 10 a.m. Tuesday
Morrice: SCOA board meeting at 2 p.m. Wednesday
Durand: SMARTS art class at 10 a.m. Monday
Lunch Menus
Owosso Center
Monday – Hawaiian pineapple barbecued meatballs, rice, broccoli, pineapple
Tuesday – Chicken wrap, cheesy hashbrowns, Normandy vegetables, fruit
Wednesday – Beef pepper steak over rice, carrot coins, egg roll, fruit
Thursday – Baked spaghetti with beef, Italian beans, breadstick, fruit
Friday – Meatloaf, baked potato, baked beans, fruit, Jell-O with fruit, roll
Durand and Morrice Centers
Monday – Chicken alfredo over fettuccini, broccoli, fruit, breadstick
Tuesday – Pork roast with gravy, stuffing, three bean salad, baked apples, roll
Wednesday – Beef stew, coleslaw, fruit, roll
Thursday – Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato and onion, macaroni salad, potato chips, fruit, cookie
Friday – Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, carrots, fruit, muffin
Note: Meals may change on short notice due to food supply shortages.
