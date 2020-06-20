LANSING — Owosso attorney Barbara BakerOmerod Tuesday was appointed as the Shiawassee County public administrator to step in and handle estates in which their is no heir or executor.
BakerOmerod and Timothy Waalkes, the Kent County public administrator, are the first two administrator appointments by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office.
“Mr. Waalkes and Ms. BakerOmerod each bring tremendous integrity and experience to a position that requires the greatest regard of trust and care,” Nessel said in a press release. “They both have a strong commitment to their communities and residents of Michigan will be well represented by their public administrator service.”
Swearing-in ceremonies were conducted electronically. Waalkes was sworn in Thursday, and BakerOmerod was sworn in Tuesday.
“I step in and represent the estate,” BakerOmerod explained. “What used to be called the executor. I get it through the probate court, look for assets, pay bills, etc. In some cases, there isn’t someone to handle what happens to the body.”
BakerOmerod is a graduate of Michigan State University and Cooley Law School and served as in-house counsel for a nonprofit for several years.
She has been in private practice since 1995, opening her Owosso office (now located on South M-52) in 2001. BakerOmerod’s practice focuses primarily on probate and estate planning, family law and bankruptcy. She is a member of many service organizations and president of the Village of Lennon.
Byron “Pat” Gallagher Jr. of East Lansing has been the acting Shiawassee County public administrator. Local attorney Tom Bridges previously held the position until retiring from the post.
According to Nessel’s office, administrators have oversight responsibilities in deceased estate probate matters in which there are no heirs — or unknown heirs and no will.
If a person dies and has no living relatives and leaves no will, then the administartor is appointed by the county probate judge (Thomas Dignan in Shiawassee County) to be the personal representative of the estate.
The administrator ensures all bills are paid and the remaining estate assets are sent to the state treasurer on behalf of the people of the state of Michigan.
BakerOmerod noted there are situations the administrator might step in at a judge’s request in other cases if needed.
She said there is the potential for an administrator to be paid out of the estate if there are assets, but generally they are paid like a court-appointed lawyer at a rate determined by the judge.
