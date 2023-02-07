CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Probate Judge Thomas Dignan will no longer preside over divorce cases, according to a press release from the 35th Circuit Court announcing a re-structuring of Shiawassee County’s family court plan.
“The 35th Circuit Court announced a significant change in the handling of domestic relations cases in Shiawassee County,” the press release states. “Under the new plan, most cases involving custody, parenting time or child support will be heard by a single judge. Under the previous plan, most cases were assigned on a random-draw system adopted in 1997.”
Chief Judge Ward L. Clarkson said that change would ensure uniform practices in all family court cases.
“This new plan will provide fairer treatment to families of today by having one person decide most family law cases,” Clarkson said in the press release. He added that parents seeking an order won’t have to “run back and forth between the two (circuit and district) courthouses anymore.”
“It’s all under one roof,” Clarkson said.
Dignan has allegedly been under investigation since early 2022, with Shiawassee Probate Court being billed at least $4,000 by Kienbaum, Hardy, Viviano, Pelton & Forrrest law firm, of Birmingham, for services relating to said, according to available invoices.
All current divorce cases assigned to Dignan have been reassigned to 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
County and court officials have declined to provide comment on the nature of the alleged investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.