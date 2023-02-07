CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Probate Judge Thomas Dignan will no longer preside over divorce cases, according to a press release from the 35th Circuit Court announcing a re-structuring of Shiawassee County’s family court plan.

“The 35th Circuit Court announced a significant change in the handling of domestic relations cases in Shiawassee County,” the press release states. “Under the new plan, most cases involving custody, parenting time or child support will be heard by a single judge. Under the previous plan, most cases were assigned on a random-draw system adopted in 1997.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.