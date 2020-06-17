OWOSSO — A public hearing on a request for a city tax abatement for the decrepit Matthews Building has been rescheduled for later this summer because the applicant didn’t show up for Monday’s hearing.
Monday, during a virtual meeting, Owosso City Council members voted unanimously to reset a public hearing on Owosso REI’s March 5 application for a tax abatement and obsolete property rehabilitation exemption certificate for the Matthews Building, 300 W. Main St.
“We can reschedule this for another day,” City Manager Nathan Henne said. “It should be rescheduled so we can hear from the applicant.”
The building owner, Nemer Haddad, was served notice of the public hearing, Henne said. In the application, Haddad said he intends to renovate the 31,000-square-foot facility into retail, commercial and office space, and 17 upper-floor apartments, estimating the cost at $8 million.
Owosso REI meets the qualifications for the certificate and tax abatement, Henne said in a memo to council. The tax abatement, if approved by council members, would last 12 years and total $561,133.
Haddad has been out of touch with Owosso officials for some time, Henne said recently. He did not respond to The Argus-Press’ request for comment. The businessman, who lives in southeast Michigan, has been fighting three rounds of citations for city ordinance violations regarding the unsafe condition of the Matthews building, which has a collapsed roof and other deficiencies.
Haddad is set to be arraigned on a misdemeanor offense, with fines totaling $6,000 plus enforcement costs, at 1:30 p.m. June 29 before Judge Ward Clarkson in 66th District Court. The court hearing was originally set for June 8.
It’s unknown what effect, if any, Haddad’s battle with the city over ordinance violations had on his failure to attend Monday’s hearing or his plan to redevelop the Matthews Building, which has sat vacant since 2015.
In the application, Haddad said he planned to pull building permits in July with construction to begin shortly thereafter and be completed in 12 to 16 months. He named “Vibe Pizza,” “Fosters” and “Leo’s” as retail tenants.
The Matthews Building, purchased by Haddad last fall, has long been targeted for redevelopment. A few months ago, the roof on the western section of the building collapsed, leaving the interior open to the weather. Officials have demanded Haddad fix the roof and make various other repairs to ensure the structure is stable and safe.
City officials have said they had hoped to avoid taking Haddad to court, preferring to obtain his cooperation instead. The city has extra leverage in its effort to get the building repaired: Haddad’s medical marijuana license, which the city is holding as collateral in an agreement he cut with the city.
Haddad had planned to place a marijuana retail store inside the Matthews building but then found out his state-financing deal was off because a marijuana-related business was involved.
He had intended to use the state funds to redevelop the building. Last October, city officials entered into an agreement with Haddad in which he promised to either rehabilitate or demolish the building within 36 months.
Under the agreement, Haddad guaranteed one of three outcomes:
n Rehabilitate the Matthews Building in partnership with the city, Michigan Economic Development Corporation by resurrecting plans for a “capital stack” of financing that included previously awarded city abatements, MEDC grant dollars and private investment; or
n If the capital stack doesn’t work out, bring the building up to code by making necessary repairs; or
n If the capital stack doesn’t work out, demolish the building in accordance with the city’s building code.
The parties also agreed the building would continue to be subject to code enforcement. In return, the city agreed to allow the new owner to relocate his planned marijuana provisioning center to a different building, within local zoning regulations.
“We have more leverage with the agreement,” Henne previously said during a council meeting. “(Haddad) could lose money if we revoke the (medical marijuana provisioning center) license. We hope they take it seriously.”
The Matthews Building has been vacant or underutilized for decades. About five years ago, local developer Randy Woodworth and partners purchased the building with a plan is to renovate the roughly 35,000-square-foot space into 20 or so high-end apartments, and office and retail space. The section of the building that abuts the river, formerly a brewery, was to have been redeveloped into a brew pub.
In January 2019, Woodworth announced a scaled-back plan to develop the building section along the river into a restaurant, saying the cost to rehab the building was significantly more than the grant dollars lined up, making the project financially unfeasible. Then Woodworth sold the building to Haddad.
