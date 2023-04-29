City of Owosso named ‘Tree City USA’

OWOSSO — The City of Owosso was recently named a “Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management.
OWOSSO — The City of Owosso was recently named a “Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management.
The city achieved this designation by meeting the program’s four requirements:
— Maintaining a tree board or department
— Having a tree care ordinance
— Dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita
— Hosting an Arbor Day observance and proclamation.
This last requirement was met when Mayor Robert Teich issued a proclamation designating April 28, 2023, as Arbor Day in the City of Owosso.
“Owosso is proud to hold the Tree City USA designation and to be engaged once again with the citizens of Owosso to plant new trees throughout the city,” Teich said. “It falls to each generation to continue the stewardship that was launched by our founding families through the planting of new trees throughout our city to replace those that are lost.”
The Arbor Day Foundation’s website the Tree City USA program was started in 1976. Today, the program includes more than 3,600 communities from all 50 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.
In recognition of Owosso’s Arbor Day, city officials joined with the Owosso Rotary Club to plant three trees at the Hugh Parker Soccer Complex on Friday.
