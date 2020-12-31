CORUNNA — The year has been unprecedented for the Shiawassee County Health Department.
A worldwide global pandemic has changed lives in ways people never thought imaginable, health department officials said. The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, was first detected in Michigan in March. Shiawassee County declared a state of emergency and a coordinated response from multiple organizations was implemented through the Emergency Operations Center.
The Health Department has been leading response efforts in Shiawassee County. Pandemic response has been the primary focus for the department this year. Response activities include case management, contact tracing, vaccine planning and logistics, personal protective equipment distribution and communications.
The department has worked closely with restaurants, businesses, long-term care facilities, law enforcement, courts and school districts to provide guidance related to COVID-19.
Personal and Community Health staff have been working on COVID-19 duties — including calling individuals with COVID-19 to provide education about CDC guidelines for isolation and quarantine, answering hotline calls from the public, and providing guidance to local businesses, schools and health care providers about the latest CDC guidelines.
Staff have continued to work within existing programs, including Women, Infants and Children (WIC), Maternal Infant Health Program, hearing and vision, sexually transmitted disease, immunizations, communicable disease, children’s special health care, lead testing and education, breastfeeding support, and school wellness and maintaining the expectations of those programs.
Staff also implemented ways to serve clients remotely. The department was able to expand programming for county residents.
The department was awarded a grant to provide a full-time, licensed social worker to Perry High School.
Students can obtain services onsite or through telehealth. The Personal Health Division also started a youth committee in January 2020 and had seven students from Owosso High School, New Lothrop High School and Byron High School. Students identified reproductive health, mental health, nutrition, and substance abuse as their focus areas.
In our Environmental Health Division conducted a Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) satellite collection event in Perry in addition to the annual fall HHW collection in Owosso. A combined 153 cars attended the collections and the total of HHW was 14,924 pounds.
Several of the Environmental Health Division staff members assisted in COVID-19 response.
Staff were utilized to ship and receive personal protective equipment to local first responders, area long-term care facilities and Memorial Healthcare. Staff also served as a resource for area restaurants and businesses to ensure safe operation of their facilities while maintaining other environmental health services.
The Emergency Preparedness Division played a role in the overall response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the last year, the division assisted with coordination and distribution of personal protective rquipment (PPE) within the county. Efforts have supplied medical providers and community with more than 100,000 gloves, 43,167 masks (K95s), 37,348 disposable 3three-ply masks, more than 32 gallons of sanitizer, 8,958 gowns, 108 containers of wipes and 38,783 face shields.
The Health Board includes members Mary Buginsky, Patricia Cords, John Pajtas, John Morovitz and Joy Welty, and county commissioners Jeremy Root and Brandon Marks.
