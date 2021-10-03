RUSH TWP. — An Oakley man is in critical condition after colliding with a deer on his motorcycle Saturday morning, according to the Michigan State Police.
The 38-year-old man, who was not identified by MSP, was traveling southbound on M-52 near 6 Mile Creek Road Saturday morning when he collided with a deer, MSP Sgt. Jacob Donahue said in an email.
“The male was transported to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition,” Donahue said, adding the man was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
M-52 was closed for approximately an hour after the collision, Donahue said.
State police and the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.