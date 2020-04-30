CORUNNA — An Owosso man was sentenced Wednesday morning to one year in the Shiawassee County Jail for violating felony probation.
Jaden Mallery, 19, was sentenced via video by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to 12 months in jail, but then was credited with 245 days served and was scheduled to be released this morning.
Stewart ordered Mallery’s probation continued, warning him that if he didn’t follow the requirements, he wouldn’t like the next place Stewart sent him.
“I just can’t stress to you enough how important it is for you to follow the rules,” Stewart said.
Mallery was on probation beginning in January 2019 for a misdemeanor larceny conviction that was reduced from an original felony charge.
He was then charged with felony breaking and entering in April 2019 after he and two other individuals were identified by witness statements and video surveillance while breaking into a business in March 2019 in the 100 block of N. Washington St. in Owosso. His probation was apparently continued as part of a plea agreement with prosecutors.
Mallery’s probation violation was the result of falling asleep during inpatient drug treatment classes and several other problems.
Wednesday, Shiawassee County Public Defender Doug Corwin said he understood Mallery “had to do some time” for the violation, but asked the court to continue substance abuse classes after his release.
Prosecutor Scott Koerner said the prosecutor’s office “has bent over backward” to help Mallery, and left sentencing discretion to the court.
Stewart listed a number of rules Mallery must follow, including a 9 p.m. curfew, residing with a parent, adhering to rules from that parent, and wearing a GPS ankle monitor.
“We sent you to two inpatient facilities to try and help you and that didn’t work out,” Stewart said. “We’re running out of options. This is really the last thing that I have for you, this next thing we’re going to do. If you can’t do what comes next, I don’t know what else for you. You have to understand that. Do you understand that? You’re going to put me in a position where I have to send you someplace where I don’t want to send you to.”
