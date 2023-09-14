OWOSSO — The latest chapter in the long-and-winding saga of the structure located at 300 W. Main St. in Downtown Owosso, most commonly referred to as the “Matthews Building,” may see it shed that familiar moniker.

The building and the surrounding lot has been purchased by Kori and Josh Shook, according to an announcement made Wednesday morning by Randy Woodworth of Woodworth Commercial Real Estate. In a Facebook video promoting the sale, Kori Shook proclaimed an intention to re-dub the two-story riverfront structure the “Shook Building.”

