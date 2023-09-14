OWOSSO — The latest chapter in the long-and-winding saga of the structure located at 300 W. Main St. in Downtown Owosso, most commonly referred to as the “Matthews Building,” may see it shed that familiar moniker.
The building and the surrounding lot has been purchased by Kori and Josh Shook, according to an announcement made Wednesday morning by Randy Woodworth of Woodworth Commercial Real Estate. In a Facebook video promoting the sale, Kori Shook proclaimed an intention to re-dub the two-story riverfront structure the “Shook Building.”
The building and lot were listed at $420,000, though the final financial details of the sale were not immediately made public.
TRIALS AND TRIBULATIONS
The existing building is much less prominent than it once was. More than two-thirds of the previously 35,000-square-foot Matthews Building complex were demolished in April 2022.
The structure, which once extended all the way to Water Street and housed the Cook Foundation and the Curwood Festival offices, among other things, had sat vacant since 2015 and fallen into significant disrepair in that span, following multiple failed attempts at redevelopment.
According to prior Argus-Press reporting, the building was purchased by an investment group fronted by Randy Woodworth in 2014. At the time, Woodworth announced plans to renovate the structure along the lines of Woodard Station on M-52. Had these plans been realized, the structure would have housed 15-20 “high-end” apartments, street-level retail spaces, and a brew pub on the river.
The cost of the proposed renovations would have totaled around $8 million, City of Owosso officials estimated, but they never really got on track.
In January 2018, Woodworth revised his plans for the site, announcing a scaled-back plan to develop the building section along the river into a restaurant, while demolishing the rest. The cost to rehab the building was significantly more than the grant dollars lined up, making the project financially unfeasible, he said at the time.
Some time after that, the roof on the riverfront section of the complex partially collapsed, raising safety concerns.
Ultimately, Woodworth’s group unloaded the property in mid-2019, to Nemer Haddad, a southeastern Michigan businessman.
Haddad initially planned to redevelop the whole property, with a retail cannabis operation anchoring the project. His plan stalled, among other reasons, because a state financing deal fell through due to the fact that a marijuana-related business was involved.
All the while, the site continued to deteriorate. Eventually, the Matthews Building was condemned by the city.
After Haddad repeatedly failed, according to city officials, to perform work to stop the building from posing a safety risk to the public or pay fines for code violations, the city filed a lawsuit against the owner in 2020.
The suit was dismissed in December 2020 after the parties reached a settlement agreement requiring Haddad to install a new roof where the old roof had collapsed, steel structural reinforcements and make other improvements within a specific time frame.
Eventually, Haddad applied for a demolition permit for the bulk of the structure in February 2022, and the project was carried out at his expense.
PROVEN TRACK RECORD
All stakeholders in the sale of the Matthews lot to the Shooks have expressed enthusiasm about the development, with both Woodworth, who brokered the sale, and Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne noting that the Shooks have a strong track record in redevelopment projects.
“The sale of this prominent corner building marks an exciting turning point for the Owosso community, as it represents a significant step towards revitalizing the area,” Woodworth said in an email. “With a track record of successfully completing several local redevelopment projects, the Shooks are well-positioned to breathe new life into this long-abandoned property.”
Henne said that he was looking forward to speaking with the Shooks — who he identified as people who are good at — “getting things done” — and seeing what their plans for the site will be.
“Hopefully, we’ll see some positive results soon,” he said early this morning.
The Shooks were motivated buyers. Having followed the extended Matthews Building saga closely, they’re excited by the opportunity to be the ones who finally revitalize the highly-visible lot.
They had been watching the building deteriorate for more than 20 years, Kori Shook said, and it was past time to take matters into their own hands.
“As soon as it was listed we were ready to go,” she said. “We’re excited to restore the building to its original glory.”
The site’s original glory came as a brewery, built by German immigrants Louis and Charles Mueller circa 1896, according to previous Argus-Press reporting. The brewery burnt down in 1898, but was rebuilt and soldiered on until 1910 when Shiawassee County instituted prohibition locally.
So far the Shooks have not yet revealed their precise plans for redevelopment, but there is an outside chance they could hearken back to the building’s brewing roots, reviving Woodworth’s old plans for a brew pub.
Woodworth certainly hinted as much under the Facebook video announcing the Shooks’ ownership, replying to multiple comments asking what the building would be used for with a beer mug emoji.
Whatever the new owners decide to do with the site, they’ll do it as a family.
Kori Shook is a real estate agent, husband Josh is a general contractor and the couple’s daughter, a recent Michigan State Unversity grad, is an interior designer.
This will be the Shooks’ fifth renovation project in the city, and “this is the one we are the most excited about, I think,” Kori Shook said.
“Our vision for this project aligns with the community’s desire for a dynamic space that offers a mix of dining, work, and living options,” Kori Shook said.
Due to the fact that the building lies within the City of Owosso’s Historic District, any changes to its exterior will require approval from the Owosso Historical Commission, Henne said.
Kori Shook said they plan to maintain and refurbish many of the building’s architectural features as possible, both inside and out.
