OWOSSO — The City of Owosso released its 2022 Water Quality Report this week, and, happily for city residents, the data contained within painted a generally positive picture.
As with just about any scientific survey, the contents of Owosso’s Water Quality report are likely a bit opaque to the average non-expert. Owosso resident Elaine Smith-Wigle underscored this in a comment under a Facebook post in which the report was linked Wednesday, calling it “very hard for the layman to understand.”
Luckily, her comment drew the attention of a non-layman — former Owosso city utility director and wastewater treatment plant superintendent and current member of the Friends of the Shiawassee River board of directors, Gary Burk.
Burk assured Smith-Wigle that the contents of the report indicated that “Owosso’s water supply is safe.”
The only real concern is lead my leach into the water from old (pre-1950) lead service lines or older home plumbing and fixtures that may contain lead,” Burk wrote. “The city has been and continues to replace those old lead service lines to individual residences but this is a multi-year effort. Testing actual tap water for lead gives us the best info on this risk. Most non-potable water uses (washing, showering, etc.) do not pose a risk from potential low lead levels.”
Speaking on Friday, City Manager Nathan Henne concurred that the report was good news.
“This is a positive report, so I’m glad to see that,” Henne said.
The report highlights an April 2022 visit from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) to Owosso’s water filtration plant, where City of Owosso officials touted a 2021 $3 million forgivable loan from EGLE for lead service line replacement among other grants.
Henne said during this visit that the city would use the grant to begin replacing 150 lead service lines and up to 4,700 unknown and suspected lead service lines (out of 6,467 total service lines), which he said would fund about “three years’ worth” of the plant’s 20-year time frame to remove the almost 5,000 lines.
On Friday, Henne provided an update, saying that the city so far had replaced 215 lead service lines — though he hopes the pace picks up.
“We have some catching up to do, because we are identifying (the lead service lines) at the same time we are trying to replace them,” he said.
Michigan has the most stringent lead and copper rules in the nation, according to EGLE representatives. One component of these requires the replacement of lead service lines. These lines, and home plumbing, are the primary sources of lead in drinking water.
The 2022 WQR showed Owosso’s water well below EGLE’s action level — the concentration of a contaminant which, if exceeded, triggers treatment or other requirements that a water system must follow — of 15 parts per billion (ppb). Ninety percent of samples collected in Owosso were at or below 7 ppb, with only one sample above the action level.
“Our goal is to be at zero (lead), but we’re at 7 (ppb) and well below 15 (ppb). We’re always going to have some sort of lead until the 20-year (lead service line) replacement,” Henne said.
The WQR states that lead in drinking water is primarily from materials and components associated with lead service lines and materials used in home plumbing. Henne said older homes in the city, especially in areas where water mains haven’t recently been replaced, are the most vulnerable for lead service lines. He said residents concerned about having lead service lines should contact the city or the Shiawassee County Health Department for testing.
Owosso’s water contained 0.0 parts per million (ppm) of copper in 2022 — with zero samples above EGLE’s action level threshold of 1.3 ppm. Excess copper in drinking water can lead to gastrointestinal distress for people drinking water containing excess copper over a relatively short amount of time, and liver or kidney damage for people drinking contaminated water over a long period of time.
Per the WQR, all levels of regulated contaminants in Owosso’s drinking water — barium, fluoride, HAA5 haloacetic acids, total trihalomethanes, chlorine, bromodichloromethane, bromoform, chlorodibromornethane and chloroform — were all well within the maximum contaminant levels and the maximum contaminant level goals (MCLGs). When the levels are below the MCLGs, there is no known or expected risk to health.
Additionally, Owosso’s drinking water had zero violations for testing positive for microbiological contaminants total coliform or E. coli — although it notes that the city violated State of Michigan and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations by not taking the required number of repeat routine samples for total coliform. The report states that this violation “did not pose a threat to the quality of the drinking water.”
The report also found that the City of Owosso was cited for two violations involving a state-required Level 1 Assessment, defined by the report as “a study of the water supply to identify potential problems and determine (if possible) why total coliform bacteria have been found in the water system.” The city’s Level 1 Assessment was two days overdue (a treatment technique violation) and the required number of samples was short by one (a groundwater monitoring violation).
Henne said both violations occurred because one of the city’s coliform testing locations, the water tower in the West Industrial Park, was undergoing rehabilitations and alternate site had to be used.
The report states that the city returned to compliance one day after falling out of compliance.
The report also touts maintenance the city performed in 2022, including the rehabilitation of two water towers as part of a State Drinking Water Revolving Fund (DWRF) loan project, roof repairs at the water filtration plant and the construction planning and design stages of completing new wells near Hopkins Lake and Osburn Lakes. Henne said Friday that the city is “on the prowl” to secure funding for the well replacements, with the hope the wells will ensure water supply capacity and water quality for future generations.
