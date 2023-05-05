OWOSSO — The City of Owosso released its 2022 Water Quality Report this week, and, happily for city residents, the data contained within painted a generally positive picture.

As with just about any scientific survey, the contents of Owosso’s Water Quality report are likely a bit opaque to the average non-expert. Owosso resident Elaine Smith-Wigle underscored this in a comment under a Facebook post in which the report was linked Wednesday, calling it “very hard for the layman to understand.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.