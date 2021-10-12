SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The Michigan Attorney General’s Office Monday confirmed it is working with the Michigan State Police on a criminal investigation into several Shiawassee County officials and American Rescue Plan Act payments.
In an email Monday, the state agency said it is looking into payments from the federal program to elected officials.
“I can confirm directly we’re working with MSP to review the matter,” Lynsey Mukomel, press secretary for the AG’s office of public information and education said in an email.
Sunday, Philip Ellison, who represents Nichole Ruggiero, said he has been contacted by a Michigan State Police detective who is investigating potential financial and other crimes by Shiawassee County board members and other public officials.
“I can confirm I was contacted by a (Michigan State Police) detective, acting for the Attorney General’s Office, regarding certain financial decisions made by the (Shiawassee County) board,” Ellison said. “We’re not sitting still right now. We’re going to continue to show the AG and MSP that, due to our investigation, this corruption has been brought to the public’s attention.”
Ellison did not specify which county officials he believes are under investigation.
Shiawassee County Coordinator Brian Boggs said Sunday the county is unaware of any investigation, and declined to comment further.
In July, Shiawassee County Board members voted to provide “hazard pay” to most county employees from American Rescue Plan Act funds. Ruggiero sued the county for violating the Open Meetings Act because the board conducted discussions on the topic in a closed session. A Genesee County judge ordered officials to return any payments of $5,000 or more.
Ruggeiro’s suit remains open under the jurisdiction of Genesee County Judge Mark Latchana. A second case by Ruggiero on an unrelated matter against the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office also is ongoing, according to online records.
“There are more spots that are going to fall,” Ellison said. “Many residents have filed complaints about the county with the AG’s office. We’re continuing to pursue our case in court.”
