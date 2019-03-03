CORUNNA — An Ashley man with a dozen prior felony convictions is headed to prison for his 13th — third degree fleeing/eluding and resisting and obstructing a police officer.
Michael David, 49, of Ashley, was sentenced to three years, four months to five years in prison Friday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Stewart told David that because of record, his most recent crimes had “broken the guidelines” used to determine the length of a prison sentence.
“This is your 13th felony conviction,” Stewart said. “The court notes you have been to prison several times already… I’m not going to ready your entire criminal history into the record because I don’t have all day… You keep committing the same offense over and over. It’s clear to the court that you are not a likely candidate for probation.”
In addition to prison time, David was ordered to pay court costs and fines.
He was given credit for eight days served, and his sentence will run concurrently with the sentence he is currently serving.
David, who has served five separate prison terms and has 12 prior felonies and 10 misdemeanors, was charged Aug. 3, 2018, with third degree fleeing/eluding and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, both felonies, as well as reckless driving and driving with a suspended license, both misdemeanors, following a police chase that began in Clinton County.
He is currently serving a 16-month prison sentence for convictions in Clinton County resulting from the incident.
David was arraigned Sept. 24, 2018, before 66th District Court Judge Terrance Dignan, and pleaded not guilty.
At a Dec. 11 hearing, he agreed to plead guilty in return for assault/resisting/obstructing, reckless driving and driving with a suspended license counts being dismissed by prosecutors, as well as a habitual offender-4th notice status being dropped to third notice.
Lynn Bowne, David’s attorney, asked for a short prison sentence despite his client’s long criminal history.
Prosecutor Deana Finnegan said David’s criminal history dates back 32 years and includes five OUIL offenses.
“It appears that fleeing and eluding seems to be his forte,” Finnegan said. “Obviously this incident calls for additional incarceration within the Michigan Department of Corrections.
Before sentencing, David addressed the court and apologized: “I’d ask for a short sentence.”
