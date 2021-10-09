Going sky-high at 75

WOODHULL TWP. — Maggie Galilei, 75, figured if former Pres. George H.W. Bush could do it, so could she.
Skydiving had been on Galilei’s “bucket list” for ages. On Sept. 25, inspired by Bush’s 90th birthday dive on June 12, 2019, the Woodhull Township resident jumped out of a plane for the first time as her granddaughter took photos from the ground.
“It was just amazing. It was mesmerizing. I would do it again,” said Galilei, who serves as the Woodhull Township treasurer. “If you really want to do it, you just have to go for it.”
Skydiving in tandem with an instructor, after she landed Galilei “had this little waddle, and a permanent grin and imprints on her face from the goggles as she walked away,” granddaughter Chance Alumbaugh said. “I figured she did really well.”
Alumbaugh then took her turn, dropping out of a plane for the third time. A resident of northern Kentucky, she came up to Michigan to celebrate her 28th birthday with her grandmother, who “practically raised” her.
Deciding the best way to mark the special day, Galilei thought of a video recording she had seen of one of Alumbaugh’s previous skydives. That put the older woman in mind of the former president’s amazing birthday feat.
“Let’s do it,” Galilei told Alumbaugh. “Book it.”
“I thought she was kidding at first, but then she said, ‘President Bush went skydiving when he was 90. Why can’t I do it?’” Alumbaugh said. “So then I got really excited.”
“I told her I didn’t want to wait until I’m 90, like Bush,” Galilei said.
The pair made a reservation at Capital City Skydiving in Fowlerville. On the big day — a perfect weather day — newbie Galilei was trained in how to stand in the plane before the jump, how to put on the gear and other protocols.
“I was amazed by how comfortable my grandmother was with all of it,” Alumbaugh recalled. “She was very serious through the whole thing.”
Somewhat concerned about the landing, Galilei asked her tandem partner, a young man named Patrick, how much experience he had in skydiving. She said she was relieved to hear he had jumped more than 11,000 times, starting at age 7.
She was also quite taken by the dashing Patrick.
“Patrick was the perfect guy, so I wasn’t really all that fearful. I put it all in God’s hands,” Galilei said. “Between God and Patrick, they did a good job.”
It was a 5,000-foot drop from the plane. After the chute opened, the pair hung in the air for a moment before floating gently downward.
“My favorite part was free falling at first, and then the chute opens and then there was silence,” Galilei said. “I thought, ‘Oh my lord, where am I?’”
This isn’t the first item Galilei has been able to check off her bucket list. She also wanted to ride a horse, so every week for the past three years she’s gone horseback riding at CHUM Therapeutic Riding Center in Dansville.
“I think she’s at the point in her life where she’s realized she has only so much time left, and there are things you’ve just got to do,” Alumbaugh said.
What adventures lie in Galilei’s future is anybody’s guess. Alumbaugh suggested getting a tattoo.
Gallilei just laughed.
“Maybe later, down the line,” she said.
