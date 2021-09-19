OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Sept. 20.
The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122.
Durand hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Morrice Senior Center is 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.
Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. It is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.
Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
Items to Note
Owosso: Julie from Genesis Rehab at 11 a.m. Wednesday; 50s/60s party at 10:30 a.m. Friday
Morrice: Michigan Hearing from 10 a.m. to noon Friday
Durand: SMARTS Art Class at 10 a.m. Monday
Lunch Menus
Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Monday – Beef stew, stew veggies, fruit, biscuit
Tuesday – Ham and cheese ½ sandwich, broccoli and cheese soup, fruit, crackers
Wednesday – BBQ chicken, pasta salad, carrots, fruit, garlic cheese biscuit
Thursday – Chicken pot pie, mixed veggies, fruit
Friday – Ground beef stroganoff, capri blend veggies, fruit, breadstick
Durand and Morrice centers
Monday – Cheeseburger casserole, peas, tater tots, fruit, bread and butter
Tuesday – Hot dog with coney sauce, coleslaw, potato chips, fruit, cookie
Wednesday – Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, brussel sprouts, fruit, bread and butter
Thursday – Baked potato with ham, bacon, cheese and sour cream, broccoli, grapes, muffin
Friday – Sloppy joes, peas, potato salad, yogurt with fruit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.