OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Sept. 20.

The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122.

Durand hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Morrice Senior Center is 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. It is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.

Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.

Items to Note

Owosso: Julie from Genesis Rehab at 11 a.m. Wednesday; 50s/60s party at 10:30 a.m. Friday

Morrice: Michigan Hearing from 10 a.m. to noon Friday

Durand: SMARTS Art Class at 10 a.m. Monday

Lunch Menus

Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.

Owosso Center

Monday – Beef stew, stew veggies, fruit, biscuit

Tuesday – Ham and cheese ½ sandwich, broccoli and cheese soup, fruit, crackers

Wednesday – BBQ chicken, pasta salad, carrots, fruit, garlic cheese biscuit

Thursday – Chicken pot pie, mixed veggies, fruit

Friday – Ground beef stroganoff, capri blend veggies, fruit, breadstick

Durand and Morrice centers

Monday – Cheeseburger casserole, peas, tater tots, fruit, bread and butter

Tuesday – Hot dog with coney sauce, coleslaw, potato chips, fruit, cookie

Wednesday – Swedish meatballs over egg noodles, brussel sprouts, fruit, bread and butter

Thursday – Baked potato with ham, bacon, cheese and sour cream, broccoli, grapes, muffin

Friday – Sloppy joes, peas, potato salad, yogurt with fruit

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.