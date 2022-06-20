OWOSSO — Shiawassee Community Foundation summer grant applications are open as of June 15.
Two grant opportunities are available with grant applications, which are due Aug. 1.
n The Memorial Healthcare Foundation Community Health and Education Fund is available to support local nonprofits in health outreach programs, primarily serving residents of Shiawassee County.
n The William “Bill” J. Brooks Memorial Fund is available for the first time; the purpose of this fund is to support community beautification projects. This could include, but is not limited to, tree and flower planting, community gardens, upkeep/repair of downtown projects, parks, and community spaces, as well as plant and tree education/camps/classes for any age.
The applications can be found at shiacf.org/grants. If you have any questions regarding the summer grant cycle, please contact Kim Renwick at (989) 725-1093 or kim@shiacf.org.
