MORRICE — The Morrice branch of the Community District Library will host a Dancing Crane Soaps and Sundries class at 3:15 p.m. Dec. 13.
Teen and adult participants will learn to make body scrubs, lip balm and bath salts. Seating is limited, so pre-registration is required.
Register online under the “Events Calendar” at mycdl.org, or call the branch at (517) 625-7911.
