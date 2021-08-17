BANCROFT — The Burns Grange No. 160 is hosting four coming events.
n The retired railroader lunch is set for noon Wednesday. Come early to visit.
n A jamboree is slated for Friday, with dinner served at 4:30 p.m. The meal includes a variety of soups, corn bread, sloppy joes, salad, dessert and beverages. The cost is $6. Music follows, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. There will be a drawing. Donations can be made at the door for the Grange’s dictionary project.
n A bake sale is set for 9 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Market in Durand.
n An awards night is slated for 6 p.m. Aug. 26, with a potluck dinner. Awards will be given for Community Citizens, Dedicated Worker, Teacher of the Year, Firefighter of the Year, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, and Grange membership awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.