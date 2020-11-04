LANSING — Michiganders overwhelmingly voted yes on Proposal 1 to protect Michigan’s water, wildlife and parks.
Voters across the political spectrum voted yes on Proposal 1, which commits oil and gas royalties to protection of our land, water sources and parks in perpetuity by lifting the cap on Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund.
With 81 percent of the vote counted today, Proposal 1 led with 3,430,136 votes to 647,695.
Proposal 1 had broad, bipartisan support from the start. It was put on the November ballot unanimously by the Michigan Legislature in 2018 and was supported by all of Michigan’s living governors.
The Vote Yes on Prop 1 campaign was founded by the The Nature Conservency, Michigan Environmental Council, Michigan United Conservation Clubs, Heart of the Lakes, mParks and Michigan Trails & Greenways Alliance.
A second statewide proposal to require a warrant when authorities want to access electronic data, was ahead 3,702,009 to 468,366.
