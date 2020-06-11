SHIAWASSEE AREA — Fast-moving storms Wednesday dumped more than an inch of water on most areas and left thousands statewide without power, although relatively few locally.
A line of thunderstorms moved through the state during the afternoon, with wind gusts of up to 70 mph reported in some places.
In Shiawassee County, there were scattered power outages, according to Consumers Energy.
As of this morning, the largest remaining outages included about 20 customers between Bancroft and Durand, while about 85 along M-52 in Fairfield and New Haven townships were without service.
M-52 was closed Wednesday for several hours between Allan and Johnstone road roads because of downed wires.
Nearby, about 40 customers in Clinton County along Shepardsville Road west of Ovid were without service today.
In Saginaw and Gratiot counties, however, several thousand people remain without service in an area from St. Charles to west of Chesaning and toward Ashley, mostly north of M-57.
Temperatures reached highs of 88, according to the National Weather Service about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday before falling to 67 by 4:40 p.m. after the cold front and rain pushed into the area.
Rainfall totals of more than 1 inch were reported across the area, with heavier rain falling mostly to the west. The NWS did not compile a rainfall total at Owosso Community Airport. At Flint Bishop Airport, rain totaled 1.46 inches. The heavy rain caused the Shiawassee River to jump from 2.7 to 3.8 feet before falling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.