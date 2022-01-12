County Commissioner Root resigns in wake of sexting scandal

CORUNNA — Jeremy Root, R-District 5, has submitted his resignation from the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners.
Root sent an email to board commissioners late Tuesday evening informing them of his resignation, which he made effective immediately.
The message read: “It has been a great honor to serve with most of you. You have all done a great deal to move Shiawassee County forward. All the successes I have had as the Chairman of this Board (are) because of your support and cooperation.
“Together we have all accomplished something that future Commissioners will appreciate. The County is bigger than any one individual. I have enjoyed my work and the accomplishments we have had but the continued relentless false attacks from both inside and outside the county have led me to decide that it is in the best interest of Shiawassee County and you Commissioners that I step away.
“This is not an easy decision and was not taken lightly,” Root continued. “I can no longer sit on the sideline and continue to let distraction after distraction take away the focus of the more important work the board (has) still yet to accomplish.
“Please consider this resignation from my position as District 5 county commissioner effective immediately.”
The move comes on the heels of a sexting scandal, in which Root apparently sent sexually inappropriate texts to several women, offering at least one a position with Shiawassee County.
Root was first elected as a Republican commissioner out of Byron in 2014. He resigned as board chairman in August after he and other commissioners came under fire for using federal coronavirus relief funds to issue bonuses to county employees — including themselves, in amounts ranging from $5,000 to $25,000.
Residents initiated a recall election against Root and commissioners Cindy Garber, R-District 6, and John Plowman, R-District 5.
The earliest a recall election can take place is in May; all current commissioners are up for reelection this November.
Commissioners are expected at tonight’s Committee of the Whole meeting to discuss appointing a replacement for Root until November’s election.
Finally! ? is what took so long? Prosecutor?
Ahhh, a collective sigh of relief for so many.
