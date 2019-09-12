OWOSSO — The threat of severe weather didn’t stop Prescott’s Cone Zone, 300 N. Water St., from giving away free ice cream cones Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. to area children as part of the annual “Cones with a Cop” event.
Owner Lisa Prescott said she expected the event, now in its fourth year, to draw about 300 residents, but the event has drawn as many as 800 in the past.
“It’s super fun,” Prescott said. “It’s always been at least 300, but you just never know. We enjoy it. I think the kids really get a kick out of it, getting to talk to cops and sitting in their cars.
“It kind of shows them cops aren’t the bad guys. Cops like ice cream even more than they like doughnuts,” she said.
Representatives from the Michigan State Police, Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office, and Owosso and Corunna police departments attended. Children could take pictures with officers, and the MSP gave away tote bags, coloring books, crayons and police badges.
Owosso Director of Public Safety Kevin Lenkart said he’s glad Prescott hosts the event, which lets kids get to know officers and build a sense of trust within the community.
“We’re very appreciative of Cone Zone for services like this that they perform for the community,” he said.
