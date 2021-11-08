MSP reports teen found safe

OWOSSO TWP. — A local teen who was reported missing, and the subject of a search by the Michigan State Police, has been found unharmed at a friend’s house.
The MSP Sunday issued an alert seeking 16-year-old Jedidia Fredrick Dygert. According to the MSP the teen left his home on Chestnut Street in Owosso Township at about 7:30 a.m. Saturday and as of Sunday afternoon his family had not heard from him.
About 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the MSP reported the teen had been located and returned to his parents.
The statement by MSP did not specify the circumstances of the teen being out of contact with his family.
