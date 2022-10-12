HAZELTON TWP. — A large fire that broke out in Hazelton Township Tuesday afternoon destroyed a barn and two boats and raged for more than three hours before a combined effort involving more than five fire departments extinguished it.
There were no injuries or fatalities.
Hazelton Township Fire Chief Robert Hobson said the department received a call at 3:32 p.m. after a boat caught on fire near the barn at 3520 N. Geeck Road at a residence in Hazelton Township. Hobson said the barn was aflame by the time his department arrived and ended up being a “complete loss.”
Fire departments from Owosso Charter Township, Montrose Township, Maple Grove Township, Corunna-Caledonia, Venice Township and Flushing city responded to the blaze, which wasn’t extinguished until shortly after 7 p.m., per Hobson.
Hobson said it was an example of “great mutual aid” because water shortage was problematic in an area short on fire hydrants. Hobson said the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
Hobson said containing the fire was never a concern, but there was worry about it spreading to nearby soybean fields. He said fortunately the soybean fields were unaffected.
