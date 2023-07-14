11th Michigan Honey Festival takes over Shiawassee County Fairgrounds this weekend

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Fairgrounds will be abuzz with activity this weekend, as they play host to the 11th annual Michigan Honey Festival.
Activities are set to commence 10 a.m. today, and will run through 5 p.m. Sunday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Month
|$19.50
|for 30 days
|Three Months
|$55.50
|for 90 days
|Six Months
|$104.00
|for 182 days
|One Year
|$197.00
|for 365 days
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$9.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$27.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$54.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$118.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Fairgrounds will be abuzz with activity this weekend, as they play host to the 11th annual Michigan Honey Festival.
Activities are set to commence 10 a.m. today, and will run through 5 p.m. Sunday.
Weather permitting, today’s lineup of events will include a presentation on beeswax (“The Buzz about Beeswax”) from Malinda Barr of The Beeswax BARRN, a cornhole tournament, a photo contest and several demonstrations — including a honey extraction demo.
Perhaps the most memorable of today’s displays will be the “bee beard” exhibition, in which Chris Persall, of CAP Hobby Honey, will park a queen bee on his chin and a load of workers on his chest. The workers climb up to join the queen, creating the “beard” effect. Persall does this all sans beekeeper suit, demonstrating to onlookers the intrinsically gentle nature of honeybees — though there is netting separating him from the crowd.
Today will also include an informational lecture from the 2023 American Honey Queen Selena Rampolla.
Per a press release from the American Honey Queen Program, Rampolla is a 22-year-old from Tampa, Fla. and a recent graduate of the University of South Florida, summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in psychology.
Rampolla’s presentation is entitled “Honey: Surprising the Senses,” and highlights the importance of honeybees; the symbiotic relationship between the flower, the bee and society; and the unique properties of honey.
“As the 2023 American Honey Queen, Selena serves as a national spokesperson on behalf of the American Beekeeping Federation, a trade organization representing beekeepers and honey producers throughout the United States,” the release states.
Rampolla is also speaking on Sunday, giving a lecture entitled “Honey: The Sweet Story of How It’s Made.”
Other activities throughout the weekend include a silent auction, all-day honey tasting, a honey judging competition, a “Dancing Grandmas Performance” at 2 p.m. Sunday and food options courtesy of BB’s Specialty Brats (a new Owosso-based food truck), My Little Honey Pot (a Brighton-based food truck) and Nikki’s Kitchen (restaurant based in Cass City).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.