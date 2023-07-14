11th Michigan Honey Festival takes over Shiawassee County Fairgrounds this weekend

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Fairgrounds will be abuzz with activity this weekend, as they play host to the 11th annual Michigan Honey Festival.

Activities are set to commence 10 a.m. today, and will run through 5 p.m. Sunday.

