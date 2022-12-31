OWOSSO —The past year in Shiawassee County business doings has seen the impact from projects both large and small, each with a compelling story all its own.
The Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership chose Memorial Healthcare’s “NOW Building” as its “Project of the Year.”
Now in its second century, Memorial Healthcare is the county’s largest employer, with close to 1,500 people on the payroll. Memorial reportedly invested around $40 million on the 104,000-square-foot NOW Building — a multi-purpose structure housing neurology, orthopedic and rehabilitation units. It also is home to Memorial’s community wellness center, which includes an indoor track, a lap pool and a large array of fitness equipment.
SEDP President/CEO Justin Horvath described the NOW Building as “an incredible building … beautiful, gorgeous.”
Horvath said the new building’s neurology unit has brought patients to Owosso from near and far to see “really high-quality” physicians.
“Any time you bring people and money into a community, that’s economic development,” Horvath said, explaining the building’s Project of the Year status. “(Memorial is) the largest economic engine in this community by far, and there is no question about Memorial’s continuing commitment to the community.”
Another notable local building project was pontoon manufacturer Crest Marine — celebrating its 65th anniversary in 2022 — adding an $11 million, 100,000-square foot building to its compound just off Delaney Road.
The company’s story has had its twists and turns — none more perilous than in 2010 when the business shut down and threatened to take employees’ livelihoods with it.
“A group of investors came in and bought the assets; the building, the equipment, the inventory. It was basically headed to bankruptcy. They came in and completely turned the business around,” Horvath said.
“It was nothing. They were shut down. Today they are approaching 400 employees, and they’re selling these boats literally all over the world.
“They have really made these things sleek, fast — they’ve got some high-end products here,” he said. “People buy a high-end product, they spend money, that money flows right back to Owosso and Shiawassee County.”
A close neighbor to Crest Marine in the Owosso Industrial Park is SA Automotive, which has contracts with the Big 3 automakers to provide parts for some of the new electric vehicle (EV) models. “We want to support that because that’s a growth industry and so that growth, that investment has (prompted) their need to have additional space and additional jobs,” Horvath said.
Speaking of EVs and the parts necessary to run them, Horvath cherishes the hope that the site for the stillborn “Project Tim,” between Durand and Vernon Twp., could potentially be attractive to manufacturers in that sector. The site’s caretakers recently received $680,000 in grants to help its marketability.
Horvath said economic development professionals like himself are seeing EV manufacturers and battery plants in search of buildable land. They start a little higher up the food chain, of course.
“They’re calling the state of Michigan — they don’t call us, they call the state and they say, ‘State of Michigan, we maybe want to locate something somewhere in Michigan. We need a lot of land, what do you have available?’ So this Durand property offers enough (space) to potentially accommodate one of these bigger users, which is why the state economic development group has given us a big grant to do some site readiness work.
“We have the land, but what do you do about water needs, sewer needs, traffic needs, all the infrastructure? We’re in the process now of using that grant to do all those studies to address that. You have to have big infrastructure to meet some of these needs,” he continued.
“But it’s exciting because — and I was telling someone this the week before Christmas — the state wants to support the development of this property, and they’re putting money behind it. I’ve told some folks, this is a unique opportunity. If the state wants something in our community and they’re bringing the resources we don’t have locally, we need to take advantage of that.”
Horvath said officials in Lansing have said that after the site prep work is complete that the state is prepared to lend its full support to the project.
“If we need a new water and wastewater system, if we need a new road, whatever, if we can get their support to build it out, that’s a huge benefit for the community. We’re spending a lot of time planning for this,” he said.
Another significant development in 2022 was the return of physical banking to downtown Perry in the form of a PFCU (formerly Portland Federal Credit Union), which shares a building with Perry’s Central Pharmacy.
The Perry/Morrice area had been left a banking desert after the closure of Morrice’s TCF National Bank (formerly Chemical) in 2021 after being absorbed by Huntington. The last bank in Perry proper had been a PNC branch in the same 150 S. Main St. office now occupied by PFCU, which closed after consolidating with the Okemos PNC in 2019.
“Perry-area leaders came to me and said, ‘Justin, we need a bank. We need a depository institution’,” Horvath recalled.
PFCU “has a big footprint here now,” Horvath said, with additional locations in Durand and Owosso.
In a press release announcing the Perry branch, PFCU Vice President Robyn Herron touted the credit union’s “tradition of serving rural communities like this. It’s important for us to have a physical presence in them.”
Frankenmuth Credit Union, was another financial institution establishing a local footprint this year, opening a new branch in Caledonia Township.
Besides a place to keep money safe, a good cup of coffee is one of the essentials of life for most people. Foster Coffee Co. has seen steady growth that will continue into 2023, with the move of their bakery and roasting operations into a recently purchased Westown building.
