OHS to offer 3 new courses this upcoming school year

OWOSSO — The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to add a marketing course, a career exploration course and an SAT prep course for the 2023-2024 school year.
The board’s 5-0 vote — Vice President Marlene Webster and Secretary Ty Krauss were absent — approved the district’s final course listings for the 2023-2024 school year.
OPS Curriculum Director Steve Brooks described the course additions as student-driven. He said during the past school year, the student body offered some feedback on the high school’s course offerings.
“It gave us the opportunity to dive in and take a look at what we could offer and already have,” he said.
Two of the three additions are career and technical education (CTE) courses. For the first time, OHS will offer “Introduction to Careers and Life Skills” and “Sports and Entertainment Management/Marketing.”
“I think those are great programs to be offered to our students,” said board President Rick Mowen after the vote’s passing.
The “career and life skills course” is targeted at freshmen, Brooks said. It will give incoming students the opportunity to explore many career fields, allowing them to target additional CTE classes they would like to take — at OHS or with the Shiawassee Regional Educational Service District — the remainder of their high school careers.
The course will serve about 25-30 students and will be taught by Carrie Warning, the district’s CTE director.
“We’re starting out with one section of that offering and we’ll adjust as the demand (grows or shrinks,” Brooks said following the meeting.
The districts sports and entertainment offerings will be split up across two one-credit courses (SEM I and II) taught by Greg Klapko. The program will be business-oriented and will operate much as a college-level course in the field would, providing students with an insight into the relevant industries, work-based learning opportunities, guest speakers, field trips and job shadowing.
Student enthusiasm for the program seems relatively high, with 94 students having signed up so far, according to the district.
Brooks feels that both the SEM and life skills courses will strengthen the OHS curriculum. He would have taken both in high school given the opportunity, he said.
OHS will also offer an SAT prep class aimed towards juniors preparing to take the standardized test or seniors looking to improve on their scores. Per the district’s catalogue, it is available as a half-year (one semester course) or a full-year course.
Brooks said this course offering was designed to prepare students for a transformative change in the college prep test’s format that will see the test be administered in a digital format starting with the 2023-2024 school year.
“This year the whole structure of the test is changing, so we want to be able to offer some practice and some opportunities for kids to learn that new process before April when they take the high-stakes test,” he said.
Brooks said the teacher for the course will be Erin Moore, who he said will be instructing some of the district’s teachers early on in the upcoming school year about the new format as well.
