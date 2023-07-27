OHS to offer 3 new courses this upcoming school year

Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow District officials including Board Trustee Adam Easlick, President Rick Mowen and Superintendent Andrea Tuttle conduct business at the latest Owosso Public Schools Board of Education meeting Wednesday.

OWOSSO — The Owosso Public Schools Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to add a marketing course, a career exploration course and an SAT prep course for the 2023-2024 school year.

The board’s 5-0 vote — Vice President Marlene Webster and Secretary Ty Krauss were absent — approved the district’s final course listings for the 2023-2024 school year.

