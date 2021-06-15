Owosso man faces prison time for multiple felonies

CORUNNA — An Owosso man was charged last week with numerous felony counts for an alleged incident in which he used a weapon during a sexual assault, and now faces a potential prison sentence.
Cody Devereaux, 28, was arraigned Wednesday before 66th District Court Magistrate Dan Nees on charges of criminal sexual conduct-second degree (weapon used), assault with intent to commit sexual contact, domestic violence-third offense, felonious assault, possession of meth and cocaine — all felonies.
Court records indicate he pleaded not guilty to all charges and the Shiawassee County Public Defender’s Office was appointed as defense counsel.
He is set for a probable cause conference at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, and a preliminary examination at 2 p.m. June 22.
Devereaux has prior felony convictions in Clinton County for receiving/concealing stolen firearms in 2014, and possession of a controlled substance in 2019; he likely faces a habitual offender enhancement.
Devereaux also has pending charges in Clinton County of felony possession of meth and misdemeanor operating an unregistered vehicle. Records indicate he is scheduled for a jury trial Thursday.
In Michigan, second degree criminal sexual conduct is punishable by up to life in prison, and mandatory lifetime electronic monitoring. Assault with intent to commit sexual contact carries a possible 10-year sentence. Third offense domestic violence carries five years and/or a fine of $5,000.
The female victim of the alleged assaults is currently on felony probation in Shiawassee County for a drug-related offense. Following the CSC incident when Devereaux was allegedly found to be in possession of drugs, she was lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail for a probation violation (contact with a known felon). The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexually-related crimes.
However, the female passed a drug screening and was given a $5,000 personal recognizance bond by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart at a hearing Monday morning, and was scheduled to be released from jail immediately following the hearing. Her bond requires her to be fitted with a tether and participate in the circuit court drug testing program.
